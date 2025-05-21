Can Houston Rockets Use Young Forward as Key Trade Piece?
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. could be on the move soon.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, Smith Jr will be on the final year of his $40 million dollar rookie contract with Houston, and with all the young players in their core, a decision will certainly have to be made on whether to move with or move on from Jabari Smith Jr.
Smith Jr., who was drafted 3rd overall in the 2022 NBA Draft and has been regarded as one of the more prominent players amongst his age group, and a potential All-Star by some media and fans.
In recent mock drafts and trade proposals around NBA media, Jabari has become a piece that the Rockets could potentially use to land an NBA Superstar and give Smith Jr. a new home to earn a large second contract.
Granted it also would not be a bad move if the Rockets do decide to offer Smith Jr. a second contract considering the production and skillset he brings to the table for Houston.
This past season he dealt with some injuries that kept him sidelined for several games, but going into next season, he will be 100% to go.
In his last two seasons, Smith Jr. has averaged 35% behind the three-point line as well as making himself one of the best defensive players for the Houston Rockets. His rebounding and blocking has made him a key part of this young team, plus he has created great chemistry with the rest of his teammates.
Fans will have to wait patiently to see what happens with Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets future, but for now he is set to suit up for Houston for the 2025-26 season later this year.