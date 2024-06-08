Celtics' Al Horford Impressed With Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Amid NBA Finals
The Houston Rockets participated in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals Thursday night, in which the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in a 107-89 victory. Jabari Smith Jr. was a player correspondent inside TD Garden.
Smith has had a chance to pick the minds of several players who are playing in the championship series and his desire to win has left Celtics' big man Al Horford impressed.
“It’s been pretty special just some the talent level you guys are coming in with already," Horford said. "It’s just impressive how you guys already in high school already have your games put together. A guy like you, if you came in when I came in, you probably wouldn’t be shooting threes; you wouldn’t be doing stuff off the dribble. For me, it’s impressive to see how far the game has come."
Smith became a main attraction at the Finals during its media availability Wednesday afternoon. He took center stage after asking Celtics' Jayson Tatum for advice for a player who has fallen short of his expectations.
Smith averaged 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in 76 games during the 2023-24 season. His desire for greatness has motivated Smith since the Rockets made him the No. 3 pick during the 2022 NBA Draft as an Auburn prospect.
The Rockets will remain in the NBA Finals during Game 2. Amen Thompson will serve as player correspondent alongside his twin brother Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons.
