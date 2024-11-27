Could Rockets Draft and Stash 2025 Pick?
The Houston Rockets have a youth movement in full swing, but they still hold a first-round pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft.
Next summer's draft class is expected to be one of the best in recent memory with Duke freshman Cooper Flagg headlining the talent.
The Rockets are expected to pick somewhere between the middle and late part of the round, and SB Nation analyst Ricky O'Donnell has Houston taking French prospect Noa Essengue.
"Essengue is a 17-year-old French forward who is already productive in the German league playing for Ulm. The mobile 6’9 forward impresses with his defensive ground coverage, ability to clean the glass on both ends, and his efficient finishing inside. He scored 20 points in a preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers this season where he looked more comfortable shooting from three than he had showed to this point. His lack of elite length will be a knock, but if the shot keeps coming around, his strong feel for the game could earn him looks near the end of the lottery," O'Donnell writes.
Essengue is very raw and the Rockets might be able to convince him to stay in Europe for a little while longer as Houston wouldn't be able to offer him a spot in the rotation.
Assuming the Rockets still have this pick in June, this could be a creative way to move forward.
