Could Rockets Trade For Wizards Veteran?

The Houston Rockets could improve their 3-point shooting in a trade with the Washington Wizards.

Jan 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) drives to the basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA.

If they were to make any kind of upgrade going into the trade deadline, they should look for players who can shoot 3-pointers at a high clip.

Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggests Washington Wizards fourth-year forward Corey Kispert as a potential target for the Rockets.

"The Rockets rank just 28th in three-point shooting this season (33.4 percent) and should be looking for more wings who can space the floor," Swartz writes. "Kispert has a career mark of 38.3 percent from deep and should be even better moving from the Wizards to a far more talented squad in Houston."

Kispert did just sign an extension with the Wizards during the offseason, so a trade would likely cost them more now than it did a year ago. Since Kispert signed his extension just before training camp, the Wizards cannot trade him this season, which means any potential trade would have to come in the summer.

The Rockets would likely have to part ways with a future first-round pick or several second-rounders to get Kispert, but salary would also have to come off. Someone like Jock Landale making around $8 million could be a player involved in the deal to make it happen.

If the Rockets want more immediate help though, they will have to look elsewhere.

