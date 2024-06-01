Could Rockets Target Klay Thompson To Improve 3-Point Shooting?
Klay Thompson has been a thorn in the side of the Houston Rockets franchise for years. However, given that Thompson will likely depart from the Golden State Warriors this summer, the future Hall of Famer should be near the top of the Rockets' free agency agenda.
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Thompson appears to be moving closer to testing the free agency market but remains far away from an extension with the Warriors.
Thompson may not be an All-NBA player who used to play a vital role in eliminating the Rockets during the mid-to-late 2010s. Yet, the veteran shooting guard is a solid option when it comes to improving Houston's shooting.
During the 2023-24 season, Thompson averaged 17.9 points while shooting 38.7 percent from behind the arc. He would easily take the helm as the Rockets' top 3-point shooter, given that Fred VanVleet ended the season shooting the same percentage.
Houston was a subpar 3-point shooting team during the season. They shot 35.2 percent from behind the arc, finishing the season ranked 23rd. Although general manager Rafael Stone says he "likes" the current roster that went 41-41, improving Houston's 3-point shooting should be his top objective when re-tooling the roster for next season.
A source told Inside the Rockets that improving the team's 3-point shooting will be a "major" point of emphasis, which coincides with coach Ime Udoka's desire.
"We do expect to shoot better next year with no external changes — one enormously important aspect of shooting is shot selection," Udoka said in an interview with The Athletic. "
"You can highlight players with equivalent shots and one guy will shoot 33%, one guy will shoot 43%, because the guy shooting 43% is taking much easier shots than the guy shooting 33%. As our team matures and figures out their spots and makes the right play, shooting percentages will rise."
