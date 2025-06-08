Could Suns Guard Be the Missing Piece for Rockets?
The Rockets' big focus this offseason is finding an alpha male scorer to pair with this already talented young roster. With all the rumors of Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant potentially heading to Houston this summer, NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor has presented an idea that the Rockets should be pursuing the sharpshooting guard Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns.
"Everybody talks bout KD for the Rockets, but to me, Booker is the guy that makes total sense for that Rockets roster, for where they are as a team and what they are missing," said O'Connor on his self-titled NBA podcast.
This can certainly be a recipe for success if paired correctly, while the obvious question is, "Where does Jalen Green fit with Devin Booker on the team?" The short answer would be, he doesn't.
If the Rockets were to pull off a trade for the four-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker, Green would more than likely be featured in a trade package that would send him over to Phoenix with several draft picks and other players.
It would not be the first time the Rockets have shown some interest in the sharpshooter, as they have been linked to a potential trade for Booker in the past.
"The Rockets have previously held serious interest in the Suns’ Devin Booker, but team sources said that is no longer the case. Not only do team officials still have faith in Jalen Green, who is five years younger than Booker and $66 million cheaper over the next three seasons," said Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic.
While the Rockets may enjoy having a cheaper option in Green, if they want to compete yet again next season, adding an alpha scorer of Booker's caliber could take Houston over the top alongside their already star players, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson.
Green, who was underwhelming outside of one 38-point outburst in the playoffs against the Golden State Warriors, has seen an up-and-down production throughout his career with the Rockets, and maybe a new team could provide a fresh start for the 23-year-old guard.
The Suns may not even be ready to part with the perennial scorer Devin Booker, especially with the new coaching hire, Jordan Ott. There is a high chance Phoenix will still value Booker as their cornerstone piece, with no word yet of him being available; however, if one is made, it could be assumed that the Rockets might potentially inquire about Booker.