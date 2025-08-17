Early Season Games that Rocket Fans Should Have Circled on Their Calendars
After the Houston Rockets and James Harden parted ways halfway through the 2021 season, the Rockets went from must-see TV to teams that most people outside of Houston did't give a second thought. Over the last two seasons, that perception has slowly changed, and with the addition of Kevin Durant, the Rockets are now one of the marquee teams in the NBA.
That status was solidified even before the full schedule came out, as the NBA announced the opening night games and Christmas Day games. The Rockets will not only be part of the NBA opening night games but also one of the Christmas Day games. Once the full schedule was released, we also found out the Rockets would be part of 28 nationally televised games. That is tied for the fifth most in the NBA this upcoming season.
As mentioned earlier, the Rockets will play on opening night against the Oklahoma City Thunder as they raise their first banner and also on Christmas Day against the Los Angeles Lakers. That, of course, isn't the only nationally televised game the Rockets will be a part of this upcoming season. Let's take a look at five games Rocket fans should have circled on their calendar.
Opening Night vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Rockets will have the opportunity right out of the gate to show everyone around the NBA that they are serious contenders as they open on the road against the defending champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder. That will not only be the first game of the Rockets' season but also the first game of the NBA season.
Before the game, the Thunder will raise their first-ever banner as the Oklahoma City Thunder after their seven-game victory over the Indiana Pacers last season. The Thunder also features the reigning MVP, so expect a competitive game between two of the best teams in the NBA.
Nov. 3 vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Houston Rockets won the Southwest division last season by a significant margin, finishing four games ahead of the second-place Memphis Grizzlies. However, every team in the division has made improvements in the previous season, including their Nov. 3 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavericks were part of one of the most shocking trades in NBA history last season when they traded away their franchise player, Luka Doncic, to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. That trade put the Mavericks in a fog for the rest of the season, from which they never recovered.
Even though the sting of Doncic being in a Lakers jersey hasn't completely worn off, it has died down a bit after the Mavericks drafted Cooper Flagg number one overall. Now coming into the 2025-26 season, the Mavericks are expected to challenge the Rockets for the division as they are hoping to have a healthy Kyrie Irving at some point this season to go along with Davis and Flagg.
A division championship doesn't mean as much as it used to, as the NBA changed the weight of winning the division, but the rivalry between the two Texas teams is as strong as ever.
Nov. 24 at Phoenix Suns
Another game that stands out early in the season is the Houston Rockets visiting the Phoenix Suns, which marks the first matchup against the newest Suns, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. Since the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Rockets and Green and Brooks to the Suns, most NBA fans have anticipated the first matchup between the teams.
Jalen Green even weighed in on the matchup.
Part of Green's statement was probably tongue-in-cheek, but of course, he will want to show the Rockets that they made a mistake trading him and will use this matchup as a revenge game. Another aspect of this game, of course, is Durant's return after spending the last two and a half seasons with the Suns. The Suns aren't expected to be one of the better teams in the league, but with all the subplots, expect a very competitive game.
Christmas Day at Los Angeles Lakers
For a long time, opening night and Christmas were the days the NBA used to promote the teams it felt most fans wanted to watch. During Harden's time with the Rockets, they were frequently featured on one, sometimes both days. That, of course, all changed once Harden took his talents to Brooklyn.
The Rockets have not played on Christmas since 2019, and that isn't a game Rocket fans look back on fondly, as the short-handed Warriors blew out the Rockets without Steph Curry. With the acquisition of Kevin Durant, the Rockets now have a chance to erase the bad memories of that game from their collective memories.
The Rockets will visit Los Angeles on Christmas night as they take on the Lakers. That says a lot about the NBA's perception of the Rockets, as the Lakers are the premier franchise in the NBA when it comes to marketing and how much they promote them throughout the season.
On the court, you have Durant vs Lebron James, Amen Thompson going up against Luka Doncic and Sengun, who has dominated in his matchup with the Lakers, now going up against the newest Laker, DeAndre Ayton. Also, it will be a reunion for Dorrian Finney-Smith, who briefly played for the Lakers last season after a mid-season trade from the Nets. Expect another competitive game as both teams will be in the running for an NBA championship this upcoming season.
The games mentioned in this feature are just a few of the marquee matches this season. The Rockets will be one of the premier teams in the NBA this season and will have primetime matchups all season long. Rocket fans should get ready for one of the most exciting seasons in a long time.