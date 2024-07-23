Ex-Rockets Josh Christopher Wins Summer League Championship MVP
The NBA 2K Summer League Tournament ended Monday night, with the Miami Heat defeating the Memphis Grizzlies for the championship in Las Vegas. The Heat had five players who scored in double figures, headlined by Josh Christopher, who scored a team-high 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, 6-of-10 from behind the arc.
Christopher's performance led to him winning Summer League Championship MVP, showcasing his development from his days playing for the Houston Rockets. He also added four rebounds, three steals and two blocks to lead the Heat to a 120-118 overtime win.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Christopher is currently awaiting the Heat's decision about a two-way deal — alongside teammates Keshad Johnson, Zyon Pullin, and Dru Smith.
Christopher began his career as a first-round pick (No. 24 overall) of the Rockets in 2021. The former Arizona State prospect did not find consistent minutes under former coach Stephen Silas. When he wasn't in the rotation, Christopher spent time developing his game with Houston's G League affiliated team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Christopher averaged 6.9 points in 15.4 minutes in 138 games played with the Rockets. But with the Vipers, Christopher averaged 23.6 points on an average of 33.6 minutes played. The Rockets traded Christopher to the Memphis Grizzlies in July 2023. Following his release September, Christopher spent the 2023-24 season playing for the Salt Lake City Stars and Sioux Falls Skyforce.
