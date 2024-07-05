Ex-Rockets K.J. Martin Featured in New Episode of UNINTERRUPTED
Former Houston Rockets forward K.J. Martin will be featured in the latest episode of UNINTERRUPTED: The Real Stories of Basketball. Martin will share his story of how he continued the basketball legacy of his father, Kenyon Martin Sr., who played 15 years in the league.
Martin Sr. was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2000 NBA Draft and became an All-Star in 2004 as a member of the then-New Jersey Nets. He averaged 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. He fell short of Rookie of the Year honors but received All First-Team honors for the 2000-01 season.
Martin is far from the player who made his dad the league's top prospect two decades ago, coming out of Cincinnati. Martin was the first player Rafael Stone drafted as the Rockets' general manager. He acquired the No. 52 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft and used it to land the former IMG Academy prospect.
Martin spent the next three seasons as a staple of the Rockets' young roster. His career in Houston ended in July 2023 when the Rockets traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers to make room for the number of veterans Stone added ahead of the franchise entering phase II of its rebuilding project.
Martin appeared in 206 games for the Rockets, averaging 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. He scored a career-best 31 points in the Rockets' 130-125 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in March 2023.
