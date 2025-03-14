Five Questions Ahead of Mavs vs. Rockets
The Houston Rockets are taking on the depleted Dallas Mavericks tonight at Toyota Center.
To learn more about the Mavs' current state of affairs, we spoke with Dallas Mavericks on SI editor Austin Veazey.
1. What’s been going on with the Mavs since Kyrie Irving tore his ACL?
Nothing good. They’ve been 1-5 since Irving went down and they just don’t have many available bodies. Against the Suns on Sunday they finished with just seven people. It feels like the team is cursed for trading away Luka Doncic, which probably should be true. It’s still an abomination of a move.
What’s one thing people should know about the Mavs that cannot be found in a box score?
Brandon Williams is a hooper. Obviously you can see that in recent box scores, but he’s been Dallas’ best off-the-dribble creator since Irving went down. He’s playing his way into a real NBA contract this summer if he keeps carrying the offense like he has.
What do the Mavs need to do to make the Play-In Tournament?
I don’t even think Mavericks fans want to make the Play In Tournament at this point. But the Phoenix Suns just can’t get out of their own way, so it seems the Mavs will perpetually be 2 games ahead, even if they have a tough stretch to end the season. There’s a chance guys like Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II return before the end of the season, but it may be more beneficial to the team to hold them out and make sure they’re healthy for next season, rather than try to win two play-in games just to play OKC.
If the Mavs beat to the Rockets tonight, what would be the reason why?
They shoot lights out from three. That’s what they’ve tried to do in the past few games, generally firing up 40-45 threes. If they make 15-20 of those, they’ll give themselves a decent chance.
What’s your prediction for the game?
The Rockets should win this game by a decent bit. They’re much deeper and have better top end talent. Dallas has no one who can stop Alperen Sengun. So Rockets should win by a score of like 115-101.
