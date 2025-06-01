Inside The Rockets

Former First Round Pick is Rockets Best Trade Asset

2023 first-rounder Cam Whitmore may offer the most upside as the Rockets prepare to trade for an NBA Superstar

Alec Elijah

The Houston Rockets face a dilemma going in to next season and Cam Whitmore can be a huge piece to how the Rockets get over this hump. Houston is in need of an alpha on their roster, an All-Star teammate alongside Alperen Sengun, who can put Houston in the driver's seat to compete for a championship.

In several trade proposals by Bleacher Report, the Houston Rockets have been linked to NBA Superstars, Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant. Either one of these two former MVPs could surely put Houston back in a spot for playoff contention, as the young team is coming off of an impressive 52-30 season and a No. 2 seed.

As the Rockets find themselves loaded with forwards next season, having All-Defensive First Teamer Amen Thompson, rising star Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, this could put Houston's 2023 first-round pick Cam Whitmore in a position to be the coveted young trade piece for a future move the Rockets can make before the draft.

Whitmore, who measures at 6-foot-7, has seen himself take on a smaller role this season due to the loaded room in Houston. The young wing presumably went from almost 19 minutes per game down to 16 this season, and his stats took a noticeable hit as well.

At only 20 years old, it seems more logical for Houston to find a new home for the young wing. If he can get to a team that can give him the opportunities to flourish, there is a chance Whitmore can develop into the player he was drafted to be.

Last season, he put together an average of 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1 assist, a decent stat line for the second-year player, but certainly a backpedal from the 12.3 point average during his rookie campaign.

Even if Whitmore is not dealt in a package for an NBA All-Star, he can still be a valuable asset to land a veteran point guard for the Rockets' second unit or depth for the center position for next season. If the Rockets wind up drafting a wing with pick No. 10, it is almost certain Whitmore will be a trade piece before the season starts.

