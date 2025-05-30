Houston Rockets Wing is a Jump Shot Away from All-NBA Caliber
In a historic second season for the Rockets, 2023 first-round pick Amen Thompson logged the fifth All-Defensive First Team season in Houston Rockets history, giving fans a prominent outlook on the Rockets' core players.
Like Thompson, the Houston Rockets are known for their pesky defense. They ranked top 5 in defensive ratings to end the regular season, which put them in the driver's seat for a No. 2 seed in the NBA Playoffs.
Evidently, they were halted by a seasoned Warriors team that could shoot the basketball, and that ultimately became the Rockets' demise was the inability to shoot the basketball as well as their opponents.
Which takes us back to Amen Thompson, who could be poised for a larger role offensively next season with Houston. In back-to-back seasons, the young wing has logged over 50% from the field, showcasing the ability to score efficiently.
However, his three-point percentage has been below par for two seasons, with the second year seeing some significant improvement from the rookie campaign, going from a 13.8% to a 27.5% behind the arc.
It was clear Thompson was more comfortable in his second season as the starting wing for Houston, logging 250 more shot attempts and developing his jump shot to help give the Rockets another scoring option.
This is a great sign for the Rockets, as shooting has been their kryptonite, which was clear in the playoffs. If a player like Amen can continue to develop his jumper, then the Rockets could have another two-way weapon on their hands, not named Alperen Sengun.
If he can somehow increase his three-point percentage next season into the 35% or up range, then I expect Thompson to leap to the All-NBA category, seemingly the same way Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams did in his third season.
Not only will this result in individual success, but if Thompson can develop into a consistent scorer outside of the paint, then this gives players like Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. chances to space the floor a bit more.