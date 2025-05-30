One Area Jabari Smith Can Improve Next Season for the Houston Rockets
Like most of the Houston Rockets' young core, Jabari Smith has had his ups and downs throughout his short career. Smith was part of the second wave of young talent that was brought in by the Rockets during their three-year rebuild.
Smith was the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. During the time leading up to the draft, many scouts had him at the top of their scouting boards. It came as a surprise when the Orlando Magic selected Paolo Banchero as number one overall. The Rockets had scouted Smith during his only season at Auburn, so they were familiar with what he could bring to the team.
Even though Smith hasn't had the same success as Banchero, he still has improved every season he has been in the NBA. Smith has become the Rockets' best rim protector and one of their most consistent outside shooters.
2024-25 was a strange season for Smith as he bounced from the starting lineup to the bench for most of the second half of the season. Smith had been a starter his entire career up until January of 2025. After the Rockets' New Year's Day win, Smith suffered a broken hand in practice that sidelined him for over 20 games.
During his time on the injured reserve, the Rockets moved Amen Thompson into the starting lineup. Thompson was playing in his second season and, during his time as a starter, became one of the Rockets' most valuable players. Even when it was time for Smith to come back from injury after the All-Star break, the Rockets decided to keep Thompson in the starting lineup.
The move to the bench meant fewer minutes from Smith, who went from over 30 minutes a game as a starter to 25 minutes, sometimes less, coming off the bench. Smith finished the season with a season-low in points per game and minutes played.
Smith, however, again showed his value to the Rockets as he was one of the only reliable shooters in the playoffs. Smith shot 45.5 percent from 3-point range and 50 percent from the field. Smith only played 20.4 minutes per game in the playoffs, but proved that he can show up on the big stage.
Going into his fourth season, Smith will need to continue improving, as the Rockets will soon have to decide whether to extend his contract. In the next installment of our series, we discuss what area Jabar Smith will have to improve on next season.
Improve Ball Handling Skills and become More Aggressive
Coming out of college, Smith was seen as a potential 3 and D-level player. At 6-foot-10, Smith can shoot over any defender in the mid-range or the post. The one area Smith has struggled in so far in his career is when he has to create for himself.
Smith has gotten most of his offense from catch-and-shoot opportunities when players like Jalen Green or Alperen Sengun initiated the offense and drew double teams. When Smith tries to create off the dribble, it sometimes results in a turnover or stagnant offense.
If Smith can become a better ball handler, it would open up his offensive game. Opposing teams are crowding Smith whenever he gets the ball and forcing him off the 3-point line and making him try to take it to the basket.
If Smith can become a better shot creator, it will not only help elevate his game but will give the Rockets another option on offense, especially against teams who try and take away Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.
Next season will be the most important season of Jabari Smith's career, with his contract situation still up in the air.