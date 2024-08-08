Former First-Round Pick Signs With Basketball Club in Greece
A former Houston Rockets center is on the move to continue his basketball career years removed from playing in the NBA.
The No. 16 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Justin Patton, is signing with Peristeri B.C., as the club announced on Wednesday. He last played in the NBA during the 2020-21 NBA season.
In his most recent NBA season, which Patton spent with the Rockets, the center averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while converting 41 percent of his shots from the floor. He also shot 27 percent on 3-pointers.
"KAE Peristeri announces its agreement with athlete Justin Patton, who will wear the club's jersey for the 2024-2025 season," the club announced (translated to English). "The 27-year-old center is expected to strengthen the "front-line" of the team, in the domestic competitions, but also in the Basketball Champions League."
The former Rockets center, as mentioned, spent four seasons in the NBA. He bounced around with a new team every season, spending time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and of course, Rockets.
Patton's 13 games played in Houston marked the most in his career, and he started in six contests as the Rockets ushered into a rebuilding phase. He only appeared in nine other games in his career, meaning over half of his appearances came in a Rockets jersey.
The former NBA center was the No. 16 selection after a lone season with Creighton. He entered the NBA with promise and potential that went unrealized. He only averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 22 appearances in his NBA career.
Most of Patton's professional basketball career in the United States came in the NBA G League, where he appeared in 83 games.
Of course, Patton could revive his career in the NBA with strong play overseas and another potential shot in the G League.
