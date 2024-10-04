Former Rockets Forward Recalls 2015 Playoff Comeback vs. LA Clippers
It's been nearly 10 years since the Houston Rockets mounted a historic comeback against the LA Clippers in the 2015 Western Conference Semifinals. Down 3-1 heading back to Houston for Game 5, the Rockets would pull off an incredible three-straight wins to head to the Western Conference Finals after a Game 7 win.
Perhaps the most memorable game from that series was the Rockets' 19-point comeback in Game 6 at the then-Staples Center. Former forward Josh Smith hit four of seven three-pointers and scored 19 points, while he and Corey Brewer combined for 38 to lead the comeback in the second half.
In an interview with the Knuckleheads Podcast, Smith recalls the incredible series comeback.
“I gotta commend my teammates, especially Jason Terry. He had a lot of leadership—he was like 40 years old, a real old head. Like, I was a veteran, but he was the old head,” Smith said.“Him being able to keep the locker room together, so positive, and us finding out strategies to work within ourselves to be successful... listening to the coach but also understanding our game plans and what we needed to do to get over the hump as well.”
Smith scored 14 of his 19 points in Game 6 in the fourth quarter, helping Houston go on a 40-15 run to send the series back to the Toyota Center. The Rockets would ultimately go on to lose in the Western Conference Finals to the eventual champions, the Golden State Warriors, but the impact of that series will never be forgotten by fans.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.