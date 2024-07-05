Former Rockets Draft Pick, International MVP Lands New Deal
After a subpar freshman season at Louisville, Chinanu Onuaku took a major leap as a sophomore, seizing the opportunity for an increased role. Onuaku averaged 9.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and two blocks as a second-year big man for the Cardinals, which is a significant increase over his freshman average of three points, 4.6 rebounds, and .5 assists.
The Houston Rockets ultimately selected him in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft, in spite of his lack of size (6-foot-9) for his position. Onuaku spent the majority of his time with the Rio Grande Vipers- the Rockets' G League affiliate- and absolutely dominated, to the tune of 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, nearly three stocks per contest, and 62.8 percent from the field as a G League rookie.
In his second season, he averaged 10.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 60.3 percent from the field.
Onuaku came and went with the Rockets, as he didn't last more than two seasons in Houston and was never able to establish himself as a fulcrum on the big roster. The Rockets ultimately traded him to the Dallas Mavericks in 2018, who subsequently released him.
The Maryland native took to international play and continued to garner interest from league to league.
The 27-year-old was highly successful overseas, winning the Israeli Basketball State Cup in 2022 and taking home the MVP, after dropping 30 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks.
The former Rockets second-round draft pick just landed a new deal with Wonju DB Promy, of South Korea, securing him through the 2024-25 season.
