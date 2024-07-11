Former Rockets Draft Pick Makes Perplexing Confession
Montrezl Harrell had an impressive career at Louisville, as he won the NCAA Championship as a freshman and took home the Karl Malone award as a junior, which is given to the top power forward in the nation.
The Houston Rockets ultimately selected Harrell with the 32nd pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. As a rookie, Harrell suited up for the Rio Grande Vipers, averaging 24.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.4 blocks.
Harrell would eventually be dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers as a throw-in to the Chris Paul trade in 2017 and ascended to one of the best young players in the league instantly, while embracing the Sixth Man role. Harrell ultimately won Sixth Man of the Year in 2019-20, averaging 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 58 percent from the field, helping the new-look Clippers secure the second seed in the Western Conference with a 49-23 record.
The Clips held a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals before it all unraveled and their season ended. Part of the Clips' meltdown can be attributed to infighting and friction internally.
Harrell and then Clippers superstar forward, Paul George, nearly came to blows during a timeout, over an alleged blown defensive assignment. The former Rockets second-round draft pick took to the Players Tribune to explain the verbal altercation that ensued between he and George.
"We’re in the middle of a game versus Denver. We set up a play. Everybody says they’re switching one through five type s-t. Everybody knows coverage. Then in the game, the situation comes.
It’s in the pick-and-roll with PG, Jamal Murray, Jokić, and me. Screen comes, I yell, 'Switch!'
We switch it. He still fights over the screen. Jokić slips down the middle of the lane — boom — shoots and gets the points. Doc calls a time-out just like that.
On the way over to the huddle, I say, 'Bro, that’s a switch, P.'
He’s like, 'No, I thought—'
And I’m like, 'Bro, ain’t no ‘I thought.'' I said, 'It’s a switch, bro. Everybody in this s-t knows the coverage but you.'
He was like, 'Hey, who are you talking to?'
Harrell's response to George revealed alot about their lack of chemistry.
"I told P right then and there, in front of coaches and everybody, 'I will knock you the f-k out, bro. You’re trippin’. You was wrong, bro. You’re WRONG.”
That iteration of the Clippers was scrapped, as Harrell's contract ended without an extension and Doc Rivers, the coach at the time, stepped down, in what was described as a mutual decision.
As for Harrell, he would become a bit of a journeyman, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, and Philadelphia 76ers. He remains a free agent at the moment.
