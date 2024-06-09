Former Rockets Star Explains How Summer League Propelled His Career
Although the Las Vegas Summer League is typically headlined by the top rookies from the year's draft class, it's often utilized by undrafted players as a way to land a contract and/or roster opportunity.
Case in point, Jeremy Lin, who landed a $25 million contract from the Houston Rockets after an improbable Linsanity run with the New York Knicks in 2012 that saw him average 25 points, 9.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 50.9 percent from the field, and
33.3 percent from deep in a nine-game stretch between February 4th and February 19th.
The two-year Houston Rockets point guard was the subject of the league's new documentary about the Summer League, titled Basketball Stories: 20 Years of Las Vegas Summer League, and explained how the Summer League helped him establish his footing in the NBA.
"When I say the Summer League started and saved my career, it did that.
My agent, Roger Montgomery, he was like 'Look, I know you're heart-broken about going undrafted but every year there's like three to four players who actually get a deal out of Summer League.'
Roger was like 'You're not doing enough. You're doing good, you're doing okay, but you really need to break the door down if you want a contract.
At that point, I'm back against the wall and I was like I've just gotta go for it."
Lin faced off against No. 1 draft pick and former Rockets guard John Wall, and used the opportunity to ascend his stock, with the additional spotlight on Wall.
"And it's like a blur. It's like a dream.
We lost, and it's not like I had a monster game, because in the first half, I didn't play a lot of minutes. It was how I scored those points in the fourth quarter and who I scored those points against that, in some ways, became larger than life."
Lin had 13 points off the bench and three assists in the matchup, compared to Wall, who poured in 17 points and 10 assists.
The former Rockets guard continued to explain how his Summer League showcase has etched him in Summer League history.
"The fact that when you go back to the Las Vegas Summer League to this day, you'll see my face on that mural. Man, what a magical fourth quarter to still be talked about and to still be put up on that wall on that mural.
At many levels it was a miracle. And because of that, I was able to have that game and sign my non-guaranteed rookie deal with the Golden State Warriors."
All told, Lin had a nine-year career that included an NBA championship and over $65 million in career earnings on the court.
