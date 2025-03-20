Free-Throw Shooting Pushes Rockets to Eighth Straight Victory
With a seven-game winning streak on the line, the Houston Rockets visited one of the league's best defenses in the Orlando Magic. Both teams played up to their usual standards offensively and defensively. However, the Rockets had one of their best performances from the charity stripe.
High-quality free-throw shooting is rare for the worst shooting team in the league. Houston is shooting 74% from the charity stripe, one percentage point behind the second-worst team, the Toronto Raptors.
However, the Rockets tapped into a new level of shooting from the stripe against the Magic.
Many players contributed to Houston's successful night from the line. Seven players made all their attempts, led by Fred VanVleet, who shot a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Jabari Smith Jr. knocked down his four attempts with the next-highest total. Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason, and Jeff Green hit two foul shots each. Even Steven Adams hit his lone attempt from the line.
Only Jalen Green missed any shots from the line, hitting seven of his 10 attempts. However, Green's increased volume of attempts is a welcome development since he's averaging just under four free throws a game this season. Green's efficiency could see a significant boost if he can create more opportunities from the foul line.
Overall, the Rockets hit 29 of their 32 attempts from the line, an elite performance from a team that struggles to shoot from the charity stripe.
Houston would benefit from better free-throw shooting for the rest of the season. Poor shooting from the charity stripe could lead to some difficult situations later in the season for the Rockets. Now that they've clinched a postseason spot, nailing free points from the line is invaluable for scoring when half-court offense becomes more difficult. Officials aren't as likely to call whistles on borderline fouls, so teams must take advantage of their opportunities from the stripe when they arise.
The Rockets haven't done a great job taking advantage of the attempts they get despite shooting the sixth-most free throws in the league. They likely won't be able to repeat their performance against the Magic through the rest of the season, but an improvement from the line could be a key factor for Houston's push to the postseason.
