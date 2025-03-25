Hawks vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are hoping to get back on the right track as they take on the Atlanta Hawks.
The Rockets saw their nine-game win streak come to an end in their last game where they fell to the Denver Nuggets, who were playing without former MVP Nikola Jokic.
Tonight, the Rockets draw the Hawks, who they beat earlier in the season when the two teams met in Atlanta. Now, the stage is set for the rematch, where the Hawks are hoping to extend a three-game win streak of their own.
Houston still is in the driver's seat for the No. 2 seed in the West, so the team will do everything in its power to try and pull off a win today.
Hawks vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Tuesday, Mar. 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Hawks vs. Rockets Injury Report
Atlanta Hawks
SG Kobe Bufkin (OUT - shoulder)
PF Jalen Johnson (OUT - shoulder)
PF Larry Nance Jr. (OUT - knee)
C Clint Capela (OUT - hand)
PG Keaton Wallace (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)
SF Jacob Toppin (QUESTIONABLE - elbow)
Houston Rockets
SG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
Hawks vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Atlanta Hawks
- PG Trae Young
- SG Dyson Daniels
- SF Zaccharie Risacher
- PF Mouhamed Gueye
- C Onyeka Okongwu
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
