Hawks vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Atlanta Hawks. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) reacts after a three-pointer against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) reacts after a three-pointer against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are hoping to get back on the right track as they take on the Atlanta Hawks.

The Rockets saw their nine-game win streak come to an end in their last game where they fell to the Denver Nuggets, who were playing without former MVP Nikola Jokic.

Tonight, the Rockets draw the Hawks, who they beat earlier in the season when the two teams met in Atlanta. Now, the stage is set for the rematch, where the Hawks are hoping to extend a three-game win streak of their own.

Houston still is in the driver's seat for the No. 2 seed in the West, so the team will do everything in its power to try and pull off a win today.

Hawks vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Tuesday, Mar. 25
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  • Betting Odds

Hawks vs. Rockets Injury Report

Atlanta Hawks

SG Kobe Bufkin (OUT - shoulder)

PF Jalen Johnson (OUT - shoulder)

PF Larry Nance Jr. (OUT - knee)

C Clint Capela (OUT - hand)

PG Keaton Wallace (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)

SF Jacob Toppin (QUESTIONABLE - elbow)

Houston Rockets

SG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)

Hawks vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

  • PG Trae Young
  • SG Dyson Daniels
  • SF Zaccharie Risacher
  • PF Mouhamed Gueye
  • C Onyeka Okongwu

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

