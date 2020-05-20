InsideTheRockets
Report: Houston 'Under Consideration' to Host NBA Playoffs

Michael Shapiro

Houston is "under consideration," to host the 2020 playoffs, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

The NBA is reportedly looking to host the rest of the season in one or two neutral sites. Orlando and Las Vegas have been noted as the most likely candidates to host a quarantined playoffs, but Houston could have the infrastructure to host teams both at the Toyota Center and the George R. Brown Convention Center, per O'Connor.

"In downtown Houston, Toyota Center, the Rockets’ home arena, neighbors the George R. Brown Convention Center; combined, they have the facilities necessary to serve as a neutral site to host games," O Connor wrote.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday professional sports could begin to be held in Texas beginning on May 31. Fans will still not be permitted at games.

A trio of Rockets returned to the Toyota Center on Tuesday as Houston re-opened their practice facility. P.J. Tucker, Isaiah Hartenstein and Bruno Caboclo attended workouts at the Toyota Center, while a slate of Houston players are training in other cities and states. Point guard Russell Westbrook is working out in California, while James Harden is in Arizona. 

The NBA has not announced a return date for the 2019-20 season, though the league continues to to evaluate a slate of contingencies for a return to play. Commissioner Adam Silver noted on May 8 that the NBA hopes to hold a full postseason with four seven game series. The NBA's plans for the regular season have yet to be announced.

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They are slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.  

