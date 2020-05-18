InsideTheRockets
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Professional Sports Can Resume on May 31

Michael Shapiro

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday the state will allow professional sports to return on May 31. 

Professional basketball, baseball, football and golf will all be allowed in Texas, per a release from the Governor's office. No fans will be able to attend the live events. 

The potential return of professional sports in Texas is not without its restrictions. Each league must submit a "request for approval," to the Texas Department of State Health Services, and any league looking to resume play must meet the "applicable minimum standard health protocols."

The Rockets returned to their practice facility on Monday, joining a slate of NBA teams as the league rolls through the third month of its COVID-19 suspension. Houston is the 12th team to open their facility, 10 days after the Blazers and Cavaliers became the first teams to allow players to resume training. There are still strict guidelines for teams resuming workouts, with no more than four players allowed within a facility at one time. Group workouts are still prohibited, and coaches are not allowed to attend practices and workouts.

Despite Monday's decision from Gov. Abbott, it's unlikely we see the Rockets host games at the Toyota Center until the 2020-21 season. The NBA is reportedly eyeing a single quarantined site for the rest of the 2019-20 season, with Orlando and Las Vegas currently standing as the most likely cities to host the playoffs. 

The NBA officially suspended play on March 11 after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. A slate of players have since tested positive, including Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Nets forward Kevin Durant. 

