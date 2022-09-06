Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Oklahoma City Thunder

HOUSTON — Chet Holmgren made one grim decision that will cost him his entire rookie season. Holmgren sustained a Lisfranc injury to his right foot after competing in an August Pro-Am game in Seattle.

The addition of Holmgren was not going to turn the Oklahoma City Thunder into contenders during the 2022-23 campaign. But the rookie from Gonzaga would have helped the franchise put together their best season since Chris Paul led the team to a 44-28 record in 2020.

With the continued development of second-year prospect Josh Giddey alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort, the Thunder could be a slept-on opponent for most nights. But the absence of Holmgren will result in the franchise likely replicating the 24-58 record the Thunder notched last season.

Tre Mann is the x-factor that could keep the Thunder competitive throughout the year. Mann had a promising rookie season by averaging 10.4 points on 39.3 percent shooting from the field in 60 games. But similar to most rookies, his play was inconsistent.

Mann's contributions helped the Thunder win 17 of their 24 games, where he averaged 12.0 points on 43.1 percent shooting from behind the arc.

The best game of Mann's rookie season took place during the Thunder's 127-123 win over the New York Knicks on Feb. 14. He recorded a career-best 30 points in 32 minutes of play. Mann established himself as a 3-point shooting threat by drilling eight triples in the win.

Outside of a 12-point victory on Nov. 17, the Houston Rockets had no problem dominating the Thunder for the second consecutive year. The Rockets won their regular season series 3-1 against the Thunder during the 2021-22 campaign, which should be an easy feat to repeat in 2023.

Key additions: Ousmane Dieng, Chet Holmgren, Eugene Omoruyi, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams

Key subtractions: Isaiah Roby

2021-22 season series: Rockets 3, Thunder 1

2022-23 season matchups: Nov. 26 (Home), Feb. 1 (Home), Feb. 4 (Away), Feb. 15 (Home)

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN