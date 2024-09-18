Adrian Wojnarowski's Best Rockets Moments
Adrian Wojnarowski has announced his retirement from ESPN after breaking the NBA's biggest news stories for seven years. The reporter has now accepted a job to be the GM of St. Bonaventure.
Throughout his time at ESPN, there were some major trades and signings that he announced for the Rockets. Here are his top five Rockets "Woj Bombs."
On Oct. 27, 2012, the Houston Rockets traded for the center point of their team for years to come. James Harden is one of the greatest offensive players of all time, and the Rockets became a contending team for the next decade.
Chris Paul getting traded to the Rockets was arguably the team's biggest move since trading for Harden in 2012. The point guard came to Houston in 2017, and he helped manufacture a 65-17 record, as well as a Western Conference Finals appearance. Had he not injured his hamstring in Game 5 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, the Rockets would have been in the Finals. The Rockets lost to Steph Curry and the Warriors squad in the Conference Semifinals in the 2018-2019 season. During his two years in Houston, he averaged 17 points per game, five rebounds per game, and eight assists per game.
Russell Westbrook getting traded to the Rockets and Clint Capela getting traded to the Atlanta Hawks was "the beginning of the end" for the Rockets 2010's golden years. The Rockets had multiple opportunities to win the Finals in the 2010's. Clint Capela was a huge part of Houston's deep playoff runs in the 2010's. Averaging a double double for half of his time in Houston, he was a key role for the team. The chemistry between him and James Harden was like no other. Capela was the Robin to Harden's Batman. However, the Rockets traded him away on the trade deadline of the 2019-2020 season, leading the Rockets to play small ball going forward.
The 2019-2020 season was their last shot at winning. Before the league shut down due to Covid, the Rockets were tied for fourth in the Western Conference holding a record of 44-28. The Lakers were first in the west, with a 52-19 record. On March 11, at 9:31 P.M., Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted, "The NBA has suspended the season." This changed the course of the league for the season. Teams and players got sent home for months, until the season resumed on July 30, 2020. Houston played the Lakers in the Conference Semifinals and lost, while L.A. went on to win the Finals. The Rockets had no answer for their height and dominance due to losing their big man, Capela. Although he had a great playoff run, Westbrook, alongside Harden, were not enough to beat the Lakers. In his single season stint with the Rockets, the 6'3 guard averaged 27 points per game, almost eight rebounds per game, along with seven assists.
It was officially over. Harden got his wish, and forced his way out of Houston. Having no success winning a Finals in almost a decade with the Rockets, the Harden era in Houston was done. The second greatest Rocket of all time was traded to the Brookyn Nets. He had a one in a million career in Houston, averaging almost 30 points per game, six rebounds, and almost eight assists, as well as having the honor of being the NBA MVP for the 2017-2018 season. The rebuild started right at this moment.
The rebuild has officially begun. Jalen Green, the Houston Rockets young star, is home. This draft was the start of a new, young, and talented Rockets era. Alperen Sengun, the Rockets center piece, was also drafted in this same draft class. This is just the beginning of the playoff hungry young core.
