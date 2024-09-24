Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Alperen Sengun Due for Max Contract

The Houston Rockets could be handing out a lot of money soon.

Mar 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) controls the ball as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have just one year left on Alperen Sengun's rookie contract, which means that re-negotiations are on the table soon.

Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes that Sengun is going to be the next recipient of a max contract.

"Şengün is probably going to sign a max extension with the Houston Rockets before the season begins after averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in Year 3," Swartz writes. "The 22-year-old is a better overall player than Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic who already got a max this offseason. The Rockets could still play hardball with Şengün and go into restricted free agency next summer, although Houston should definitely keep its young center for now."

Sengun has the highest ceiling of any player currently on the Rockets roster, posting some of the league's best numbers for a center despite being so young.

While the Rockets have a number of young players that can emerge as a franchise player, Sengun is the closest at this moment in time. Choosing to build around him with some great pieces already put in place with the other players on rookie contracts on the roster is the best path for the Rockets moving forward.

Sengun and the Rockets are set to begin training camp next week.

