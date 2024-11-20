Rockets' Alperen Sengun Improving in Key Area
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is one of the best offensive bigs in the NBA.
Sengun, 22, has proven to be someone the Rockets can build around on the offensive end, but he has often struggled on the defensive end. This season, however, Sengun is showing growth on defense, especially protecting the rim.
“He’s improved in rim protection,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said via The Athletic insider Kelly Iko. “He’s improved at being up and disrupting, and his biggest area has been on non-centers, his recognition and being a roamer and helping when need be. Knowing when to give up certain shots to certain guys. That versatility allows us to do different things so it’s not just traditional coverage.”
Sengun is already seen as one of the best young players in the league due to his ability to create on the offensive end of the floor. With his size, he has the potential to also be very strong on defense, but that part of the game doesn't come as naturally to him compared to the offense.
So if he can continue to develop on the defensive end of the floor, the Rockets could have one of the best players in the NBA, who has so much room to grow at just 22 years old.
