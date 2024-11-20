Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Alperen Sengun Improving in Key Area

Alperen Sengun is only getting better for the Houston Rockets.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is one of the best offensive bigs in the NBA.

Sengun, 22, has proven to be someone the Rockets can build around on the offensive end, but he has often struggled on the defensive end. This season, however, Sengun is showing growth on defense, especially protecting the rim.

“He’s improved in rim protection,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said via The Athletic insider Kelly Iko. “He’s improved at being up and disrupting, and his biggest area has been on non-centers, his recognition and being a roamer and helping when need be. Knowing when to give up certain shots to certain guys. That versatility allows us to do different things so it’s not just traditional coverage.”

Sengun is already seen as one of the best young players in the league due to his ability to create on the offensive end of the floor. With his size, he has the potential to also be very strong on defense, but that part of the game doesn't come as naturally to him compared to the offense.

So if he can continue to develop on the defensive end of the floor, the Rockets could have one of the best players in the NBA, who has so much room to grow at just 22 years old.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News