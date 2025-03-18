Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Alperen Sengun Should Be Considered for All-NBA

Alperen Sengun may be making the All-NBA team with the Houston Rockets.

Mar 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) dunks the ball during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun has had a season to remember.

He made his first All-Star team, has his Rockets on path to make the playoffs for the first time in his career, and he may even get some consideration for the All-NBA lists by the end of the season.

"A year ago, Alperen Sengun would have been in the same club as Towns and Sabonis. He's played himself off of it defensively, emerging as at least a decent enough rim-protector on a great Houston defense," CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn writes.

"The problem is that his offense has dipped as his defense has risen. It's really hard for a center to justify an All-NBA selection when he's spent most of the season shooting below 50% from the floor. Pair last season's scoring and this year's defense and Sengun probably makes the cut. He'll have a better case in future seasons, but for now, the offense just hasn't been where it needs to be."

Quinn has Sengun in his "fourth team" list, making him just shy of All-NBA territory, but if he continues playing like he has over the next couple of years, he should be confidently in the mix for the honor.

Sengun and the Rockets are back in action tomorrow against the Orlando Magic. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Published
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

