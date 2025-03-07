Rockets' Amen Thompson Among Defensive Player of the Year Candidates
Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson has established his defensive identity in his second year in the league.
Thompson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has helped the Rockets become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
NBA.com writer Steve Aschburner named Thompson one of 10 candidates to be the league's Defensive Player of the Year.
"The Rockets (109.8) under coach Ime Udoka are one of only four teams with a defensive efficiency rating below 110. They have several feisty defenders, including Dillon Brooks, Jae’Sean Tate and Fred VanVleet, but none of them has the quick-twitch athletic bundle of skills to match Thompson," Aschburner writes.
"In his second season, the 6-foot-7, 209-pound Thompson took a significant step toward All-Defensive attention by earning the West’s . Opponents are shooting 40.8% against him, which ranks fifth among defenders capable of reaching the 65-game minimum for award consideration. And remember, most of those shooters are the other guys’ top scorers, an assignment Thompson routinely draws."
The other players on the list included Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks), Lu Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Ivica Zubac (Los Angeles Clippers).
Thompson and the Rockets return to the court tomorrow to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. CT.
