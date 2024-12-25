Rockets' Amen Thompson Proving to Be A Force As a Starter
The Houston Rockets won their third straight game on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets, 114-101. In the road win, forward Dillon Brooks was out with ankle soreness, which meant Amen Thompson got the start for Houston.
In his third start of the season, Thompson put up an astounding 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and three blocks. He shot 8-for-16 from the field and finished with a box plus/minus of +17, which was second on the team behind Jabari Smith Jr. (+25).
The 21-year-old's performance is unsurprising to most Rockets fans, as he's taken advantage of big minutes since being drafted in 2023. In his three starts this season, Thompson has averaged 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.7 blocks.
All season long, he and forward Tari Eason have been forces on both sides of the floor off the bench. They are big reasons why the Rockets have the second-best defensive rating in the NBA. Averaging 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks, Thompson is becoming one of the better two-way players in the league.
On top of high-level performances, the 6-foot-7 can also withstand heavy minutes. In his last two starts, Thompson has played 39 and 38 minutes, taking full advantage of the opportunity.
Head coach Ime Udoka had high praise for the young forward coming into the season. It was well known that he would continue to be the Swiss Army knife for Houston, and as the team has gotten off to a 20-9 start, Thompson will continue to help lead the Rockets to the playoffs.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.