Rockets Make Statement in Win vs. Hornets

The Houston Rockets are victorious against the Charlotte Hornets.

Dec 23, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Rockets guard forward Amen Thompson (1) looks to pass through the defense of Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Rockets guard forward Amen Thompson (1) looks to pass through the defense of Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are going into Christmas on the right note with a 114-101 win against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.

Even though the Rockets won by 13, the game felt a lot more lopsided, especially considering the fact that the team led wire-to-wire and as much as 34.

The Rockets punched the Hornets in the mouth, taking a 31-point lead into the locker room at halftime. The Rockets led 62-31 and scored as many points in the first quarter that the Hornets had in the first half.

With the game being the second in as many nights, the Rockets knew they needed to put their foot on the gas early, and that's exactly what happened.

After losing to the Hornets in the first game of the season, the Rockets knew how dangerous they could be, and they made sure that a repeat of that game wouldn't happen last night.

With the win, the Rockets are now 20-9 as they go into Christmas Day with a lot to celebrate and a lot to look forward to in the new year.

Houston will have one more game on the road trip when it travels to the Big Easy to take on the New Orleans Pelicans, whom they beat last week at the Toyota Center.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

