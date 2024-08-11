Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson's 'Positionless Approach' To Benefit Team's Offense
Shooting is the focal point of modern day basketball, as is versatility. The game is headed in a really, really unique direction as a whole. Positionless basketball has been preached for years now, and using different player archetypes to complement one another is a fun wrinkle to the game.
For Houston Rockets second-year guard Amen Thompson, embodying a positionless identity will help unlock his game. As the club continues to make moves, such as drafting Reed Sheppard No. 3 in the 2024 NBA Draft, Thompson will have to ensure he finds a way to remain on the court while making a strong impact.
Thompson struggles shooting the ball from deep, which is essential in today's NBA. However, he's found other ways to impact the game at a high level, which can be found in his defense and playmaking abilities.
The 6-foot-7 guard can play anywhere from the point guard to the power forward. He's got elite upside, with the only downside being his jump shot.
"I get the spacing concerns, I really do. I also watched how Thompson found his niche as a rookie despite his shooting woes, using his versatility and athleticism to defend multiple positions (95th percentile, per Estimated Plus-Minus), put downhill pressure on defenders and play without the ball. Late in the season, Thompson was unlocked in the dunker’s spot, a testament to his positionless approach that lends well to the modern game," The Athletic's Kelly Iko wrote.
What makes Thompson's fit in Houston so unique is the upside attached to his versatility. Sure, there are shooting woes, but he makes up for them in every other aspect of the game while being capable of being plugged into nearly any other role to complement whatever lineup he plays in.
How Rockets head coach Ime Udoka utilizes Thompson and in which lineups he appears in will deterime plenty, but the Houston guard hoists plenty of potential for the club.
