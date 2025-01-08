Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson Should Start the Rest of the Way
The Houston Rockets have been rolling since the return of their star forward Amen Thompson, winning two straight games. Thompson, who has been thrusted into the starting lineup due to multiple injuries on the roster, has been dominant in his extended minutes, and is making a case to make his transition permanent.
The lengthy forward has recorded at least 20 points and 15 boards in two straight starts, and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
This isn't new territory for the young forward as he has put up big numbers in almost every start this season. Thompson is averaging about 18 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 stocks as a starter so far this season, giving better production than Jabari Smith Jr., who is typically the starter over him when healthy.
It's not just the stats that have popped up out the screen for Thompson. Houston just looks much more complete with him on the floor, especially offensively. It shifts into an extremely fast-paced offense that feeds off of transition buckets and excellent ball movement, which has benefitted star guard Jalen Green the most.
Green, who's best asset is his athleticism and ability to get to the rim, has seen things open up for him since Thompson has entered the starting lineup. He has scored 29+ points in both games since Thompson's return and with great efficiency.
The Rockets are entering a pivotal point in the season where they will need to take full control of the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. With the second toughest strength-of-schedule the rest of the way, they may need to make Thompson a permanent starter to give themselves the best chance to obtain a top two seed in the conference.
Four-time champion and future Hall-of-Fame forward LeBron James said it best in his postgame interview following his matchup against Houston on Sunday night, "I’ve been able to go against some dudes in my career, and (Amen and Ausar Thompson), man, they’re just pure athleticism."
Getting high praise from a guy like James is definitely a great sign that things are going right for Thompson.
