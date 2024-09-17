Amen Thompson Will be the Rockets’ Catalyst
As with any NBA team, there’s numerous factors contributing to the Rockets’ success.
The play of its veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. It’s incoming crop of talent, including rookie Reed Sheppard. And its evasion of injuries in an 82-game season.
But nothing will be more important or polarizing to the team’s success than Amen Thompson’s development. Or lack thereof.
Thompson was the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and very genuinely possesses one of the highest upside’s in the entire league. But one of the harder paths to get there, too.
At 6-foot-6, he’s one of the most uniquely athletic players in the league, combining his aerial leaping with premier elasticity to create a highly functional skillset. He can finish around the rim with power or finesse, and those very same skills transfer over to the defensive end of the court, too.
Perhaps most importantly, he also has the on-ball and passing-playmaking skills to eventually succeed as a lead guard down the line. And that was apparent in his 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game averaged as a rookie.
Now, the 21-year-old will look to take another leap next season, especially in the jump shooting department. And if he does so, the Rockets will be primed to enter an era of contention headlined by Thompson, center Alperen Sengun and a variety of other up-and-coming prospects.
If Thompson can fill out the team's lead guard spot as an efficient, two-way high-flier, the Rockets could very well compete for a Playoff spot as early as next season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.