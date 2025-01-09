Inside The Rockets

Rockets Announcer References Gelo's 'Tweaker' in Call vs. Wizards

Houston Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman isn't afraid to reference.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green (32) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green (32) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman has grown extremely comfortable behind the mic over the years, and he has gifted fans with some legendary calls this season.

Ackerman added another iconic call to his portfolio during the team's last game against the Washington Wizards, where he was able to fit in a reference for LiAngelo Ball's new single "Tweaker" with a Jeff Green dunk.

Here's a look at the play:

LiAngelo, who goes by G3, is the brother of NBA players Lonzo (Chicago Bulls) and LaMelo (Charlotte Hornets). He has given his shot at rapping after being unable to catch on as a professional basketball player.

His latest single has gone viral and has swept locker rooms and studio shows across the sports world.

Milwaukee Bucks star point guard Damian Lillard, who has also ventured into the music world under the moniker Dame D.O.L.L.A., gave his two cents on the new single.

The Rockets will now have the opportunity to blast "Tweaker" in the locker rooms of the FedEx Forum as they take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in their next game tonight.

Tipoff between the two Southwest Division rivals is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game can be watched locally on Space City Home Network or streamed on NBA League Pass.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News