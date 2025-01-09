Rockets Announcer References Gelo's 'Tweaker' in Call vs. Wizards
Houston Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman has grown extremely comfortable behind the mic over the years, and he has gifted fans with some legendary calls this season.
Ackerman added another iconic call to his portfolio during the team's last game against the Washington Wizards, where he was able to fit in a reference for LiAngelo Ball's new single "Tweaker" with a Jeff Green dunk.
Here's a look at the play:
LiAngelo, who goes by G3, is the brother of NBA players Lonzo (Chicago Bulls) and LaMelo (Charlotte Hornets). He has given his shot at rapping after being unable to catch on as a professional basketball player.
His latest single has gone viral and has swept locker rooms and studio shows across the sports world.
Milwaukee Bucks star point guard Damian Lillard, who has also ventured into the music world under the moniker Dame D.O.L.L.A., gave his two cents on the new single.
The Rockets will now have the opportunity to blast "Tweaker" in the locker rooms of the FedEx Forum as they take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in their next game tonight.
Tipoff between the two Southwest Division rivals is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game can be watched locally on Space City Home Network or streamed on NBA League Pass.
