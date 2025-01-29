Houston Rockets are on historic rebounding pace
The Houston Rockets are off to one of their best starts. After a 100-96 win over the Atlanta Hawks, they're 32-14 and currently in No. 2 in the Western Conference.
There have been many reasons for the Rockets' excellent start to the season. They have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA for most of the year. Even after a slight dip since Jan. 1, Houston is still fifth in points allowed per game and fourth in defensive rating. The Rockets defense has carried them for most of the season.
Another category where the Rockets have excelled all season is rebounding. On the season, the Rockets rank No. 1 in rebounds per game at 48.1. They are also No. 1 in the NBA in offensive rebounding by over a rebound per game.
Their rebounding prowess comes as no surprise, as it fits the Rockets overall narrative of toughness and hard-nosed play. From his very first press conference, head coach Ime Udoka said he wanted the Rockets to be known as a tough team who doesn't back down from anyone.
Out-rebounding your opponent, especially regarding offensive boards, can slowly start to take away their fight. The Rockets have imposed their will on teams all season, which has been a primary reason for their 32-14 record.
The Rockets are on pace to have their best rebounding season in the last 52 seasons. The last time they averaged over 48 rebounds a game was the 1972-73 season when they finished with 49.5 rebounds per game.
That season featured a young Calvin Murphy and Rudy Tomjonavich, who led the team in rebounding at 11.6 per game. The Rockets finished 33-49 that season and another fun fact they played their home games at the old Hofheinz Pavillion.
This season, the Rockets rebounding leader is Alperen Sengun who is averaging a career high 10.4 rebounds per game. Another reason for the team's success on the boards is second-year rising star Amen Thompson.
Thompson is already one of the best non-center rebounders in the NBA, averaging 8.1 rebounds per game. But it isn't just Thompson and Sengun who are hitting the boards; the Rockets make a conscious effort to crash the boards from the backcourt to the front court.
The Rockets know they cannot depend on making a lot of 3-pointers every game or having multiple All-Stars on their team. They realize that to continue to win, they must do all the dirty work, starting with rebounding.
Houston is back in action on Thursday as they travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies.
