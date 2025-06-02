Houston Rockets Are Set to Succeed on Defense in the Future
The Houston Rockets marched to their first 50-win season using an elite defense guided by defensive-minded head coach Ime Udoka. Houston competed against some of the league's best defensive teams using a roster filled with active and physical defenders. Since several of Houston's top defenders are also their youngest players, the Rockets seem set to compete on that end for the next several years.
The head of the snake for the Rockets is veteran Dillon Brooks, who provides an attitude that transfers to the rest of the team. Even players who aren't necessarily known for their defense, like Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, still show the passion and aggressiveness that Brooks has been defined by.
However, the franchise hasn't ever spoken as highly about their commitment to Brooks as they have about their commitment to young defensive stopper, Amen Thompson.
Thompson is arguably the most impactful defender on the roster. His speed and athleticism provide flexibility on defense, as well as the capability to keep up with the quickest and most elusive offensive players.
His growth on offense made him an invaluable player on the roster, taking a leading role in the playoffs against the Golden State Warriors' elite defense to match with his First-Team All-Defense selection. Thompson will reach his ceiling when his offensive effectiveness reaches the heights of his defense. It's hard to imagine the young player improving even further at his already top-rated defensive abilities. If he does grow defensively, he could become a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
There are several talented defensive players surrounding Thompson as well. Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. provide different defensive skill sets, but they are both valuable to the overall effort.
Eason is the team's passing lane patrolman. He is the best at sniffing out passes and knocking them perfectly into fast-break situations. He can be baited into bad decisions with his on-ball defense, but his off-ball defense is by far the best on the team. He's the oldest of the team's young players, but he brings nonstop energy on the court and even off the court with his belief and confidence in the team.
Smith Jr. is arguably the team's best help defender in the paint, sliding over for blocks at the rim and picking up perimeter players on switches. His role as a backup center worked well for the Rockets as they were able to run a five-out offense due to his improved shooting. However, there could be a future where Smith Jr. earns his way back into the starting lineup to provide lengthy defense, quality rebounding, and floor spacing.
With so many young defenders, including the astounding improvements by Sengun this season, the Rockets are in a good position to continue their defensive dominance for the next several seasons.