Rockets Begin NBA Cup Play vs. Clippers

The Houston Rockets will look to start off their NBA Cup schedule on the right foot.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) shoots against LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are looking to start their NBA Cup play on the right foot as they play the Los Angeles Clippers tonight at Toyota Center.

It's the first of four group stage games the team will face. Next Friday, the Rockets will face the Portland Trail Blazers at home before two road games on Nov. 26 and Dec. 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.

NBA Cup play began on Tuesday, where the Blazers pulled off an upset win against the Wolves, giving them pole position in the West Group A standings.

Now, the Rockets will look to be the team that comes out of the group to advance to the quarterfinals.

The winner of the three groups in each conference, along with the best second-place team, will advance to the quarterfinals. From there, each team will play in a single-elimination game where the winners will move on to the semifinals in Las Vegas on Dec. 15. The two winners from the semifinal games will advance to the championship on Dec. 17.

Players on the winning team will win over $500,000, so there are more than just bragging rights at stake. The tournament also gives a chance for teams like the Rockets to build momentum and get some playoff-like experiences so that they can be better prepared for if and when they get to the real moment.

