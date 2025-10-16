Houston Rockets' Best Defenders Entering the 2025-26 Season
Without a doubt, the main reason the Houston Rockets rose to relevance last season was because of their defense. While the offense was solid, despite some flaws, the other side of the ball was nothing short of elite with a mix of veterans and young ball-stoppers.
Houston posted a 110.3 defensive rating last season, finishing fifth in the NBA. This season, it could look different without key ball-stoppers like Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL before the start of training camp.
Still, the Rockets have plenty of high-level defenders making their debut with the team, as well as returners. Here are their three best on the other end of the floor:
Dorian Finney-Smith
Finney-Smith joins Houston in his 10th season in the league, and at 32 years old, he's still one of the more versatile defenders in the NBA. The 6-foot-7 wing can guard one through five, and while the surface-level stats may not show it, he is great at his job.
Coming off the bench, Finney-Smith could handle tougher assignments that require more experience, in other words, defending in the playoffs. He will start the season injured after receiving ankle surgery this offseason, but he will still make an impact down the road.
Tari Eason
Eason made more of a name for himself last season, averaging 12 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Coming off the bench, he was a catalyst in Houston's elite defense and finished toward the top of the NBA in steals and blocks combined.
While a potential contract extension remains a major concern with the deadline less than a week away, the 24-year-old is still projected to continue his defensive prowess or perform even better.
The 6-foot-8 wing did so much for the Rockets in just 24.9 minutes per game last season and has already shown that in the preseason, putting up two steals and a block in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.
Amen Thompson
Thompson is unquestionably Houston's best defender. The 2024-25 season was one where not only the Rockets rose to relevance, but Thompson did as well, as a potential star in this league. The 6-foot-7 wing put up 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game to go along with his 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds.
Thompson finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and made the All-Defensive First Team in 2025. His athleticism, frame and IQ make him one of the best ball-stoppers in the league, and that should be continued and built upon as he develops. Remember, he's only 22 years old and entering his third season.
Thompson will be Houston's point-of-attack defender once again, and as a full-time starter, he should have more of an impact on both sides of the floor. Houston's defensive stats can change drastically based on how he performs.