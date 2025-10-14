Rockets Have Less Than One Week to Give Tari Eason a Contract Extension
Throughout the 2025 NBA offseason, Tari Eason's contract extension was a point of concern among Houston Rockets fans, but it never dominated headlines. Perhaps it's because Eason isn't a bonafide star, or rather because many assumed it would get done.
Before the Rockets traded for Kevin Durant, acquired more veterans and gave an extension to Jabari Smith Jr., Eason's own extension seemed like a guarantee. The 24-year-old averaged 12 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 steals last season, becoming one of the league's best defenders.
However, the preseason is coming to a close, and the fourth-year forward doesn't have a new deal. Houston has until Oct. 20 to give their 2022 draft pick an extension, and while there is still time, it's certainly ticking.
Eason is currently set to play the final season of his four-year, $16.3 million rookie contract. He's set to make just under $5.7 million this year, which is a criminal underpay compared to how he has performed, as well as the rising salary cap.
If Houston does not reach an agreement with Eason and his camp, then he will become a restricted free agent in 2026. This past offseason, we witnessed multiple restricted free agents have major trouble in negotiating new deals with teams.
Some, like Cam Thomas and Quentin Grimes, returned on the qualifying offer. Josh Giddey ended with a nice payday, while Jonathan Kuminga's new deal seems like a temporary patch for a permanent wound that will ultimately lead to his departure from the team that drafted him.
Eason is a different story if he hits the market. He isn't a star bucket-getter, but rather a key defender who can score on the other end. In many cases, having a role player like that is more valuable than finding talent that can put points on the board.
That means that teams will likely make a run at the 6-foot-8 wing if he enters free agency, which means the Rockets need to get a deal done. One of the biggest concerns for them is undoubtedly dipping into the first and/or second aprons after paying him.
But more importantly, Kevin Durant is also without an extension, and he would hit unrestricted free agency if a deal is not done in time. Houston has a title contender that originally attracted Durant in the first place, but that doesn't guarantee that he or Eason will stay in the future if Houston doesn't show them their value.