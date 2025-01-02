Rockets' Cam Whitmore Sounds Off on 'Inconsistent' Minutes
Houston Rockets guard Cam Whitmore was a key part of the team's 110-99 win against the Dallas Mavericks.
The second-year guard had 18 points while playing in 24 minutes (the entirety of the 2nd and 4th quarters), but after the game, he didn't seem thrilled about the performance.
"I contributed a little bit, but it doesn't really affect anything. I'm just glad we got the win," Whitmore said via Space City Home Network. "I'm not in a weird spot, I just have a lot of question marks about myself."
Whitmore has been in and out of the lineup between Houston and the G League all season long, but he has a lot of talent and is one of the better players on the team when he is in a rhythm like he was last night.
However, given Houston's plethora of talent, Whitmore has found himself getting the shorter end of the stick at some points during the season, and that appears to have affected his mood.
The Rockets like Whitmore, but they have so many other mouths to feed for the older half of the core and veterans as well, so it puts the second-year pro in a smaller role than what he could have on a lesser team.
It's a tough predicament to be in, but it's one that the Rockets don't mind having.
