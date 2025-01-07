Inside The Rockets

Rockets Can't Waste Opportunity vs. Wizards

The Houston Rockets are in position for a big win against the Washington Wizards.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) fight for a rebound in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) fight for a rebound in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are about to embark on one of the tougher stretches of their schedule for the rest of January.

The team plays nine of its next 12 games on the road, beginning with tonight's game against the league-worst Washington Wizards, who have a 6-27 record to start the season.

However, winning on the road in the NBA isn't easy no matter who is on the other sideline. That being said, the Rockets cannot afford to get cute when playing the Wizards.

Houston has done a decent job of not playing down to its competition for the most part this season, though losses against teams like the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers come to mind.

The Rockets are far from invincible, and they are learning that through each game. The team has to still learn how to play without Jabari Smith Jr., and that will be a challenge to navigate. However, playing a team like the Wizards could be a good opportunity for the Rockets to learn more about themselves and make mistakes, because they can afford to make a few.

However, they still can't make too many because the Wizards are starving for wins because they don't have a whole lot of those this season.

Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT inside Capital One Arena.

