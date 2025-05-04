Rockets Carry Momentum in Game 7 vs. Warriors
The Houston Rockets are heading into Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors after winning two consecutive elimination games.
Any claims about the Rockets being inexperienced or not being battle-tested are out the window now. It comes down to one final game to determine who moves on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Athletic insider Kelly Iko believes that the Rockets have the momentum in the series now.
"After Houston’s Game 5 win, coach Ime Udoka said his team had turned a corner, gaining a deep understanding of what the Warriors would throw at them," Iko wrote.
"Whether it was Jabari Smith Jr. being a “zone breaker” with his size and shooting ability, the physicality in the middle or all-around IQ, the Rockets found success moving the ball from side to side. Houston had 21 assists on 27 made field goals after three quarters, an impressive feat against a team that hoped isolation basketball would be their undoing.
"The Rockets withstood the combination of Curry and Butler and led for the majority of the evening. They withstood the hack-an-Adams strategy that forced Udoka’s hand in previous games. Their defense, which held the Warriors without a field goal in over seven fourth-quarter minutes, was once again elite at the biggest stage.
"Now, the ultimate Game 7 awaits. Do the Rockets have enough to pull off the infamous 3-1 comeback? If momentum is any indicator, impossible is nothing."
Tipoff between the Warriors and Rockets is set for 7:30 p.m. CT at Toyota Center.