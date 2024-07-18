Houston Rockets Coach Ime Udoka To Lose Key Member of Coaching Staff
Ime Udoka has done an excellent job keeping the Houston Rockets together this offseason. They re-signed each of their pending free agents, including veteran point guard Aaron Holiday, a move that appeared unlike what was expected, per a source.
However, a move to the coaching staff may have been Udoka's most significant loss of the off-season. Assistant Tiago Splitter has departed from the Rockets' staff to become the new head coach of Paris Basketball.
After retiring from the NBA, Splitter began his coaching career as an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. He held the position for four seasons. In 2023, he joined Udoka's staff in Houston following his hiring by the Rockets in April.
Splitter was vital to helping Udoka develop a handful of players during his lone season in Houston. Splitter's teaching stems from his nearly two-decade-long career, which began in Ipiranga in 1999.
The Brazil native began his NBA career during the 2010-11 season. He signed with the San Antonio Spurs and played under coach Gregg Popovich for five seasons. He helped the Spurs defeat the Miami Heat during the 2014 NBA Finals.
After his career with the Spurs, Splitter had a two-year stint with the Atlanta Hawks in 2015. He ended his playing career in the NBA as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
