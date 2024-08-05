Houston Rockets Considering New Entertainment District Around Toyota Center
Staying up-to-date in terms of facilities is crucial for NBA franchises. The value of a franchise relies on both the on-court product and success as well as the in-person experience for fans and players.
The NBA is an entertainment business that provides high-level games for fans and gives elite experiences to those who attend games in person. Continuing to ensure those experiences from fans improve is key as the fans are what keeps the NBA growing.
According to the Houston Business Journal, there is possible expansion surrounding the Toyota Center, which would create for a better experience for Houston Rockets fans.
Now, this move would mean much more than an improved experience for Rockets fans. The venue is used for concerts and other entertainment purposes, while also hosting rounds within the basketball NCAA Tournament with hopes to hold more national sporting events.
The venue is already undergoing renovations to keep the arena, built in 2003, fresh and updated. In terms of NBA arenas, the Toyota Center is getting quite updated, and it's something the franchise's owners might keep in the back of their minds.
Still, there is a benefit for both the city and the franchise in building an entertainment district around the arena.
For the Rockets, the goal on the court remains the same. They've got a fringe playoff roster that they're looking to turn into a contending team. With a blend of win-now and young talents, they've got to pick a direction and start building with a certain goal in mind, whether it be the longer route with developing young talents or trading them for a superstar to try and compete for a title in the short term.
There could be plenty of change coming for the Rockets and Houston in the future, and watching the future of the franchise will certainly be intriguing.
