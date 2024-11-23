Houston Rockets Control Their Own Fate in NBA Cup
Since the inception of the in-season tournament last season (now called Emirates NBA Cup) the NBA has put a lot of their attention into the new format. Last season the Los Angeles Lakers won the first NBA Cup. The Rockets did not make the quarter finals but did have a strong showing.
This season's tournament could have a very different outcome. Following their 116-88 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Rockets improved to 2-0 in Cup play and now control their own destiny. Dillon Brooks led all scorers with 28 points. With their win against the Blazers, the Rockets are the only team in Group A without a loss.
That means if the Rockets win their final two group play games, they will advance to the quarter-finals as they will have the best record out of the four teams in their group.
Even if the Rockets lose their next two games, if they aren't blown out in one of those losses, they will likely still make it to the playoffs. This is because tiebreakers are determined first by head-to-head matchups and then by point differential. Notably, the Rockets are the only team with a positive point differential in their group.
Houston has two games left in group play. They travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Tuesday and close out group play on December 3rd when they travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings. The Rockets could still make it if they split but it becomes a little bit more complicated if they lose one of the next two games.
The Rockets are right back at it Saturday as they close out their mini two-game series against the Trailblazers.
