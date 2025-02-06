Rockets Could Be Done With Trades After Jaden Springer Move
The Houston Rockets have finally made a trade ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, acquiring Boston Celtics guard Jaden Springer. The Rockets will send heavily protected second-round picks to the Celtics in exchange for Springer, along with a 2030 second-round pick, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
This isn't the trade fans expected the Rockets to make ahead of the deadline. Previous reports suggested Houston would either be sending out or acquiring a center, as the Los Angeles Lakers expressed interest in Steven Adams, while the Rockets expressed interest in Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III.
Instead, Houston makes a minimal move, acquiring the Celtics' reserve. Springer is averaging 1.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.4 assists in 5.4 minutes per game this season. He's appeared in just 26 games this season and has played a total of 93 regular-season games across five seasons thus far.
As the trade deadline sits just about a day away, it's more than possible that the Rockets will not be making any more moves, keeping their rotation in place for the rest of the season. Houston has been adamant about not trading anyone in the young core for a big-name player despite being in rumors for stars such as Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Rockets have found success for the greater part of the season, now sitting as the third seed in the Western Conference at 32-18. However, their recent four-game skid has caused concern from within the community, as they've dropped games to the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Memphis Grizzlies. Keep in mind that All-Star center Alperen Sengun has been out in this stretch.
There is still a slight chance Houston will make a move ahead of the deadline, but it's unlikely. Adams, the presumed backup center, has seen a solid increase in production over the last four games, averaging 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and a block in the last four games.
Unless the right price is offered, don't expect Houston to budge on shifting the roster. For the greater part of the season, the Rockets have looked like title contenders despite having such a young roster.
