Rockets Could Have Competition in Kevin Durant Trade Sweepstakes
The Houston Rockets are among the teams linked to Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant for the upcoming summer's trade market after the former No. 2 overall pick stayed in the desert.
However, the Rockets won't be the only suitor for Durant's services as a few other teams could also be interested in trading for him.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn believes that the Rockets will have competition in two division rivals — the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies — for his services this summer.
"The Houston Rockets, who notably control multiple future Suns first-round picks, will have seen their young roster in the playoffs by then. They'll have a better idea of what they are and are not willing to trade. Matching salary gets a bit easier for the Dallas Mavericks, who will be able to aggregate Max Christie and Caleb Martin by then and will also have access to their own 2032 first-round pick as a bargaining chip. That pick has a chance to be quite valuable if Dallas is indeed as fixated on winning right now as they seem to be. Memphis reportedly tried to get Durant ahead of this deadline. The Grizzlies could easily try again next summer," Quinn writes.
"Even at his age, Durant's skill set is so unique that he will be extremely coveted as a trade candidate. He is one of the greatest scorers of all-time, but no plays need to be run for him. He does not monopolize offenses as most high-usage scorers do. He doesn't hurt you on defense either, and is still a fairly good secondary rim protector. Anybody could use Kevin Durant. Except, apparently, the Suns."
It won't be easy for the Rockets to acquire Durant. At least one, and maybe two of their young core members, along with someone to match salaries like Jalen Green will be needed to complete the deal.
At that point, it may not be worth it for the Rockets to part ways with several young players just to get one year out of Durant at the end of his career.
The Rockets and Durant's Suns will play at Toyota Center tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. CT.
