Rockets Could Still Benefit From Jeff Green
Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green is in the twilight of his career, but he still has something left in the tank.
The No. 5 overall pick from the 2007 NBA Draft is one of just four players from his class still in the league alongside Kevin Durant, Al Horford and Mike Conley, all of whom were the next three players chosen after him.
While each of the players chosen before him became All-Stars, Green has stuck around in the NBA because of his ability to be a good teammate, which is exactly why the Rockets have him on the roster.
Last year, Green's role was to be a mentor for the younger players. While he still plays that role for the Rockets, his experience should also come into play as Houston tries to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Ironically enough, Green was a late addition to that team that made the playoffs in the COVID-19 bubble at Walt Disney World, and he played a big role, averaging 11.6 points per game.
It isn't expected for Green to hit those marks in this year's playoff run, but the Rockets need him to add value with his ability to keep the players around him loose.
It's easy for a team that doesn't have postseason experience together to get frazzled. However, a veteran who has been there before like Green can keep the group grounded and ready to go.
