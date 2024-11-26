Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Dillon Brooks Crucial to Success

Dillon Brooks is off to a great start this season for the Houston Rockets.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 22, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) reacts after a made basket against the Portland Trailblazers during the third quarter at Toyota Center.
Nov 22, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) reacts after a made basket against the Portland Trailblazers during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have many young, budding stars, but one of the veterans also deserves some credit for the team's hot start.

Rockets forward Dillon Brooks has had a strong start to the season, and the team needs him to keep it up if it wants to remain high in the Western Conference standings.

"He wasn't a major offensive threat (35.9 percent from deep), and his floor presence actually brought down Houston's efficiency (minus-3.0 net differential)," Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley writes. "This season, though, he is splashing a career-high 39.4 percent of his three-pointers and showing how impactful he can be when he's genuinely helpful on the offensive end. For all of the Rockets' depth and (budding) star power, no one has meant more to their success than Brooks, who leads Houston with a plus-14.6 net differential and trails only Jayson Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in plus/minus (plus-168)."

Brooks, 28, is averaging 12.6 points per game while shooting just over 39 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

If Brooks can continue to play this way, he will raise the Rockets' ceiling and potentially get the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Brooks and the Rockets are back in action tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Cup. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Jeremy Brener
