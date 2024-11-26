Rockets' Dillon Brooks Crucial to Success
The Houston Rockets have many young, budding stars, but one of the veterans also deserves some credit for the team's hot start.
Rockets forward Dillon Brooks has had a strong start to the season, and the team needs him to keep it up if it wants to remain high in the Western Conference standings.
"He wasn't a major offensive threat (35.9 percent from deep), and his floor presence actually brought down Houston's efficiency (minus-3.0 net differential)," Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley writes. "This season, though, he is splashing a career-high 39.4 percent of his three-pointers and showing how impactful he can be when he's genuinely helpful on the offensive end. For all of the Rockets' depth and (budding) star power, no one has meant more to their success than Brooks, who leads Houston with a plus-14.6 net differential and trails only Jayson Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in plus/minus (plus-168)."
Brooks, 28, is averaging 12.6 points per game while shooting just over 39 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
If Brooks can continue to play this way, he will raise the Rockets' ceiling and potentially get the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Brooks and the Rockets are back in action tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Cup. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
