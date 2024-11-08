The Houston Rockets Are Focused on Themselves Not Their Opponent
The Houston Rockets are on a two-game winning streak, having secured back-to-back victories against the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. With a record of 5-3 for the season, the Rockets have defeated two strong teams in the NBA: the Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks.
The Rockets' level of competition will rise on Friday, when they face the 7-1 Oklahoma City Thunder, who have the second-best record in the NBA. Despite the Thunder's strong performance for the second consecutive season, the Rockets view this matchup as another game.
After Wednesday night's win over the Spurs, the Rockets were asked if they felt the matchup with the Thunder was an early season litmus test for how their team was playing. The answer was the same each time.
Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green emphasized that the Rockets concentrate on their performance rather than their opponents in each game. The team believes they can compete with any team in the NBA. The Rockets are a focused squad, prioritizing their own game over concerns about their opponents on any given night.
Ime Udoka and Fred VanVleet's leadership on and off the court is also evident in how the Rockets approach games. Even in the above video you hear Jalen Green repeating what he heard from VanVleet a few minutes earlier about being in their own lane and not worrying about the other team.
The Rockets have high hopes for this season, and believing they can compete with any team in the NBA provides a solid foundation to build. In previous seasons, the Rockets would have been satisfied just to keep games close against the league's elite teams, but that mindset changed for the 2023-24 season.
The Rockets finished the season with a record of 41-41, marking a 19-game improvement. This year, anything less than a play-in appearance will be considered unacceptable. They will travel to Oklahoma City to face the 7-1 Thunder on Friday night.
